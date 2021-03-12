PTECH students plant positive messages with ‘kindness rocks’

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re in downtown Johnstown, keep an eye out for rocks painted with colorful images and affirmative messages. These “kindness rocks” are meant to brighten your day.

Students in the Pathways in Technology Early College High School at the BOCES of Hamilton, Fulton and Montgomery Counties painted buckets full of rocks as part of a series of kindness projects. Over the course of two days, students in groups took walking trips from the school on Glebe Street to Wells Nursing Home on West Madison Avenue.

The 10th graders placed several rocks on the nursing home grounds to cheer up the residents. But, they also placed many of them along their route, including on Main Street.

If you happen to see one of the colorful rocks, share the experience on social media using #hfmptechrocks.