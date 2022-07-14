GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fulton County Public Health (FCPH) issued a warning of a potentially rabid raccoon in the Gloversville area on Wednesday evening. Officials said if you see a wild animal in the area, bring your children and animals inside as soon as possible without touching the wild animal.

Residents should immediately call FCPH to report the bite or scratch by a wild animal. Additionally, if you live in Gloversville, contact the Department of Environmental Conservation nuisance wildlife control at (518) 623-1200 to report the wild animal.

FCHP said if your pet is in contact with a wild animal and has open wounds, wear gloves to clean the wounds with soap and water. Be sure to wash your hands immediately after you are done cleaning the wound. Residents can also contact FCPH at (518) 736-5720, for any questions.