Police warn of narcotics packaged like candy

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Gloversville are warning the public about a method that they suspect has been used in packaging narcotics: candy wrappers.

Police say that they found packs of Skittles brand candy when they arrested two individuals recently. Upon closer inspection, they said the candies had been opened, tampered with, and closed with tape. Some of the skittles were removed and replaced with purple capsules.

A presumptive field test conducted on the capsules indicated that they contained narcotics. They were sent to the New York State Police Laboratory for further analysis. Police say that both of the arrest subjects who had the bogus skittles will probably face additional charges once those lab results are in.

