JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are warning Johnstown residents of a direct mail scam circulating in the area that claims to be backed by the Johnstown Police Department. A group called “Citizens Behind the Badge” is allegedly sending out surveys, asking about the police agency.

At the end of the survey, the organization asks for donations. Officials warned Tuesday that “Citizens Behind the Badge” is not affiliated with police, and the donation request could be a scam.

According to Charity Navigator, the group is based in Virginia and is not registered as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with the IRS. Johnstown Police said they do not solicit donations by mail, and encourage residents to research before making donations.