GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has sent out a warning to winter sport enthusiasts to avoid the Great Sacandaga Lake this weekend.

Police said there are still several ice ridges and areas of open water on the lake. Any snowfall on Friday has only hidden those areas and has not made the lake any safer.

Police said motor vehicles, side by sides, ATVs and snowmobiles should not be on the lake this weekend.

In the warning they posted on Facebook, they said doing so puts yourself and first responders at risk. They also reminded everyone that it takes less than two minutes in freezing water to lose your ability to swim or pull yourself out of the water.