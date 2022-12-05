FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people were arrested as a result of search warrants executed in Mayfield and Johnstown. Gary Warner, 37, of Gloversville, and Ashley Frasier, 36, of Johnstown, each face a slew of charges after police seized over 10 guns and other paraphernalia amid the raids.

On December 2, an ongoing investigation led to the execution of search warrants in Mayfield and Johnstown, New York. The warrants were executed by Fonda State Police, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the Gloversville Police Department, the St. Johnsville Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

During the searches, police say they seized 11 long guns, a handgun, a high-capacity ammunition magazine, various ammunition, a bulletproof vest, multiple scales, drug-packaging material, and felony-weight narcotics. Both Warner and Frasier were arrested as a result of the raids.

Warner was processed at Mayfield State Police and arraigned at the Mayfield Town Court. He is held at the Fulton County Correctional Facility instead of $20,000 cash or $50,000 bond. Frasier was processed at Fonda State Police and arraigned at the Perth Town Court. She was released on her own recognizance.

Warner Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (two counts)

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Frasier Charges: