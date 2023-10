OPPENHEIM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced they are searching for a man who has been reported missing. Christopher Barhydt, 50, was last seen on October 13.

Christopher Barhydt, missing since October 13

(Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

Police say Barhydt was last spotted in the town of Oppenheim. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (518)736-2100.