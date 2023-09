JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 47-year-old James E. Anderson Sr.. Anderson was reported missing from the Town of Johnstown/City of Gloversville area.

Police say Anderson was last seen around the middle to end of July. He is described as 6’3” and weighs around 135 pounds. Anderson has green eyes and blond hair. Anyone with recent contact with him is asked to contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 736-2100.