NORTHAMPTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police responded to reports of a small plane crash in Northampton on Sacandaga Lake on Sunday. Two passengers were reported not injured, with one treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a single-engine plane attempted to take off around the Northampton Campground when a gust of wind allegedly hit the plane when it was only a few feet above the ground. The plane fell into shallow water and flipped over, police say.

Police responded to reports around 11:54 a.m. on Sunday. The Federal Aviation Administration was contacted and is investigating the accident.