MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating after a man died when he became pinned underneath a lawnmower.

Around 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, a 79-year-old man was found unresponsive off of State Route 30 in the town of Mayfield. Police said he was partially pinned underneath a lawnmower and in a creek.

The man received CPR but died from his injuries. It is unclear if he had a medical emergency or possibly drowned. A cause of death is pending autopsy results.

The investigation is ongoing.