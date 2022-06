JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the two people pictured below. Police said this is in reference to a larceny investigation at Hannaford at 235 Fifth Avenue Extension in Johnstown.

The larceny suspects (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information about these two people, you can contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 736-2100 or send a message to their Facebook page.