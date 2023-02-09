PERTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police are currently looking for a missing man from Perth. Christian Yager, 52, was last seen on February 7 at 7:00 a.m. heading west in a brown 2014 Buick Encore, plate number FTZ 2574 on State Highway 29 in the town of Mayfield in Fulton County.

Yager is 5’10” and weighs approximately 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he has a Buddah tattoo on his right forearm. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact New York State Police at (518) 630-1700.