JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled a car over for allegedly breaking traffic laws on State Highway 349, in Johnstown. During the traffic stop, it was determined that the driver, Fredrick E. Janack Jr., was driving the car while his driver’s license was suspended, according to police.

While interviewing Janack, Deputies allegedly saw drug paraphernalia inside his car and asked him and his passenger to step out. Police claim a search of the car turned up a white crystal rock substance consistent with cocaine. The suspected narcotics were seized to be sent to the State Police Forensic Lab for testing and Janack was released roadside.

According to police, on Oct. 7, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office received the official results from the State Police Forensic Lab. The results showed a positive result for cocaine, which had an aggregate weight of 10.763 grams, police claim. An arrest warrant for Janack was applied for and granted by the Town of Johnstown Court.

On Nov. 4, at about 4:30 p.m., Janack turned himself in at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and was taken into custody on the arrest warrant. Janack was arrested on the charges of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Janack was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Johnstown Court at a later date and time.