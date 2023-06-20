GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gloversville Police are investigating a shooting on Fremont Street in Gloversville on Sunday. Police say that a 25-year-old resident from Gloversville was found dead.

On Sunday, around 2:20 a.m., members of the Gloversville Police Department responded to Fremont Street for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, police spoke to a man who said he had not been shot, but another man had fired at him. The man said the suspect then retreated into a residence, according to police.

Police then set up a perimeter and began investigating. Apartments inside the residence were evacuated. A search warrant was issued and granted.

Around 6:37 a.m., as the warrant was being executed, Fulton County Dispatch received a 911 phone call from a male in the basement of a building on Fremont Street, who indicated a person had been shot. Police said the circumstances of how the person had been shot weren’t immediately clear.

The caller, along with another man, was told to surrender to police outside of the residence and complied. Police say they then went to the basement and found a man dead as a result of a gun wound. Police also say they recovered a semi-automatic pistol at the scene.

While the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police believe the 25-year-old accidentally shot themself.