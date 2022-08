JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old Johnstown boy. The boy has been identified as Hunter Degroat.

On August 9 around 3:30 p.m., troopers found the boy unresponsive in his home. Police said all life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at Nathan Littauer Hospital.

Degroat’s death is currently under investigation. Police said more details will be released when they become available.