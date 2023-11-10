JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five individuals were arrested for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to bring contraband into the Fulton County Correctional Facility. Investigations were launched when the Correctional Facility Captain discovered evidence of contraband in late September.

It was discovered that two of the individuals reportedly involved are Correctional Officers. The other three suspects are a Felony Incarcerated Person, a family member, and a part-time licensed practical nurse.

All suspects were released under bail reform and issued appearance tickets. Arrestees and charges are:

Shawn P. Smith, 49, incarcerated person – attempted possession of contraband while in prison, conspiracy in the sixth-degree

Deborah Russell, 56, Gloversville, part-time LPN who resigned during the investigation – attempted introducing contraband into a prison, conspiracy in the sixth-degree

Cameron Woodruff, 31, Amsterdam, corrections officer placed on administrative leave – official misconduct, attempted introduction of contraband into a prison, conspiracy in the sixth-degree

Victor Vilafane, 30, Gloversville, corrections officer placed on administrative leave – official misconduct, attempted introduction of contraband into a prison, conspiracy in the sixth-degree

Perce Allen III, 38, Johnstown – attempted introduction of contraband into a prison, conspiracy in the sixth-degree

Investigations are ongoing. Marijuana is not legal in correctional facilities.