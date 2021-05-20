Police engaging with Gloversville community

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, the Gloversville Police Department’s Neighborhood Engagement Unit is holding its first “operation” of the year. Based at Elk Street Playground on East Fulton and Market Streets, several community service organizations will talk to the residents about public services that are available.

At the Rob Constantine Recovery Community and Outreach Center’s table, they’ll be training people to administer Narcan, a life-saving overdose medicine. At the end of the training, participants will receive the tools necessary to reverse an opiate overdose.

The Alliance for Positive Health will offer anonymous STD testing and Fidelis Care will have representatives on hand to help with health insurance problems.

Cornerstone Mobile Counseling with I Can Breathe And I Will Speak with have pizza, and Gloversville Enlarged School District will have cookies at the park.

The Neighborhood Engagement Unit will also go door-to-door in surrounding neighborhoods with community organizations to keep people up-to-date. They’ll hand out information and also give kids free ice cream certificates from Stewarts Shops. The following organizations are slated to be involved: