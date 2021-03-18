Police: Broadalbin man starts fire, threatens officers after smoking crack

Fulton County

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday evening, the Fulton County Communication Center received calls of a male having a possible psychotic event. The report said that the man he had been smoking crack for “several days” and had poured kerosene over himself.

When the Sheriff’s Office and State Police arrived at the Indian Village Trailer Park, they attempted to negotiate with the man for several hours. During the time, the man made “numerous threats” to the officers and threatened to harm himself. He also said that if they did not oblige, they would have to shoot him.

The man started a fire in his home, which police say spread quickly. The Broadalbin and Perth Fire Departments proceeded to put the fire out. During the fire, police say the man broke several windows while holding a butcher knife.

As the man rushed out the front door, he was tased and then fell to the ground and placed into custody. He was airlifted to Albany Medical Center Hospital with serious cuts.

