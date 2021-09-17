Police arrest Florida suspect after collision at Gloversville school

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Gloversville Police Department reports the arrest of Justin J. Hughes, 31, of Gloversville on Wednesday.

Police say that, since the start of the school year, they’d received many complaints about parking near Boulevard Elementary School during drop-off and dismissal. Police patrols were increased to enforce parking restrictions and maintain a safe situation for students.

During dismissal on Wednesday, an officer handling parking at the school encountered a car parked in the median of East Boulevard. He contacted the driver—later identified as Hughes—to tell him to move, because he was not parked in a legal spot. The officer reportedly told him to pull over for a traffic stop, but Hughes allegedly fled down First Avenue.

The officer pursued. Police say that Hughes pulled into a driveway, turned around, and headed back toward the school, so the officer moved his marked police car into the oncoming car’s lane to block him. The officer said he was afraid of Hughes returning to the area populated with parents and students.

The patrol car in his path was reportedly damaged in the collision with Hughes, who was arrested. He was charged with:

Third-degree criminal mischief

Obstruction of governmental administration

Resisting arrest

Unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Reckless driving

Back on March 16, Gloversville detectives helped U.S. Marshals arrest Hughes, who was considered a fugitive. He was wanted at that time on several outstanding Florida warrants for:

Possession or promotion of a photo or movie of a sexual performance by a child

Possession of a photograph of a sexual performance by a child

Distribution of obscene material to a child

When he was arrested this week, Hughes was reportedly wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet as a result of the case in Okaloosa County, Florida. He was arraigned in Gloversville court and remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility without bail. He was also served with a Letter of Trespass restricting him from school properties.

Gloversville police say they don’t usually release mug shots of suspects, but decided to release Hughes’ based on the nature of the Florida charges and his presence on school grounds. They say to call (518) 773-4577 if you have any information on this matter.

NEWS10 requested a copy of bodycam footage and to speak with the officer involved in the incident. Our request was denied.