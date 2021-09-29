Police: Amsterdam man arrested for putting nails behind tires of patrol vehicles

Fulton County

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
John J. Sanders

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam police have arrested John J. Sanders, 80, of Amsterdam on September 9 for reportedly placing nails behind the tires of multiple police vehicles.

On August 22, police said they were notified by maintenance staff that a large amount of nails were placed behind the tires of multiple Amsterdam police vehicles parked at the Public Safety building. After reviewing security footage, police saw a male with a bag tossing the nails behind the tires of five patrol vehicles.

Police later saw the man driving a SUV past the police headquarters. Police said they got a partial license plate off the vehicle.

Police located and pulled the vehicle over for a traffic stop. Sanders was interviewed and taken into custody for driving with a suspended license. Police said items found in the vehicle connected Sanders to the nail incident at the Public Safety building.

Sanders has been charged with:

  • Reckless endangerment in the second degree
  • Obstructing governmental administration
  • Attempted criminal mischief in the third degree
  • Criminal nuisance in the second degree

All four charges are misdemeanors. Sanders was arraigned in Amsterdam City Court and released.

