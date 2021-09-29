Police: Amsterdam man arrested for putting nails behind tires of patrol vehicles

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam police have arrested John J. Sanders, 80, of Amsterdam on September 9 for reportedly placing nails behind the tires of multiple police vehicles.

On August 22, police said they were notified by maintenance staff that a large amount of nails were placed behind the tires of multiple Amsterdam police vehicles parked at the Public Safety building. After reviewing security footage, police saw a male with a bag tossing the nails behind the tires of five patrol vehicles.

Police later saw the man driving a SUV past the police headquarters. Police said they got a partial license plate off the vehicle.

Police located and pulled the vehicle over for a traffic stop. Sanders was interviewed and taken into custody for driving with a suspended license. Police said items found in the vehicle connected Sanders to the nail incident at the Public Safety building.

Sanders has been charged with:

Reckless endangerment in the second degree

Obstructing governmental administration

Attempted criminal mischief in the third degree

Criminal nuisance in the second degree

All four charges are misdemeanors. Sanders was arraigned in Amsterdam City Court and released.