Police: Amsterdam man arrested for putting nails behind tires of patrol vehicles

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam police have arrested John J. Sanders, 80, of Amsterdam on September 9 for reportedly placing nails behind the tires of multiple police vehicles.
On August 22, police said they were notified by maintenance staff that a large amount of nails were placed behind the tires of multiple Amsterdam police vehicles parked at the Public Safety building. After reviewing security footage, police saw a male with a bag tossing the nails behind the tires of five patrol vehicles.
Police later saw the man driving a SUV past the police headquarters. Police said they got a partial license plate off the vehicle.
Police located and pulled the vehicle over for a traffic stop. Sanders was interviewed and taken into custody for driving with a suspended license. Police said items found in the vehicle connected Sanders to the nail incident at the Public Safety building.
Sanders has been charged with:
- Reckless endangerment in the second degree
- Obstructing governmental administration
- Attempted criminal mischief in the third degree
- Criminal nuisance in the second degree
All four charges are misdemeanors. Sanders was arraigned in Amsterdam City Court and released.
More from NEWS10
More from News10
- Disney World’s new foods for 50th anniversary include tentacle-topped drinks, ‘bathtubs’ of ice cream
- Gov. Hochul provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS
- Former teacher, convicted in death of wife, working at Lake George school again
- Fat Bear Week 2021 is here! Tournament to crown the chubbiest starts Wednesday
- Rescue crews say Gabby Petito coverage led to discovery of missing man’s body in Wyoming
Follow us on social media