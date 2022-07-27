GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two teens have been hospitalized after they were shot in Gloversville early Wednesday morning, according to the Gloversville Police Department. What started as a disorderly conduct complaint at about 12:30 a.m. quickly escalated, when the two victims told police of their injuries.

The victims, a 19-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, were found at 216 East Fulton Street. The boy had suffered a gunshot wound to his arm, and the girl had been shot in her leg, police said.

Members of the Gloversville Police Department Patrol Division rendered aid to the injured teens, who were then taken to Nathan Littauer Hospital for evaluation. Neither injury is believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Currently, investigators believe this is an isolated incident between people who were previously known to each other. There is not any known threat to the public at this time, police said.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing. Members of the Gloversville Police Department were assisted at the scene by the Gloversville Fire Department, the City of Johnstown Police Department, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Police.

Detectives are currently being assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Gloversville Police at (518) 773-4506.