EPHRATAH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A car was removed from Caroga Creek in the Town of Ephratah on Monday morning. The car was submerged in the creek as a result of an accident the night before, according to Fulton County Emergency Management and Fire Coordinators Office.

Image via Fulton County Emergency Management / Fire Coordinators Office Facebook Page

According to the Fulton County Emergency Management/Fire Coordinators Office, no injuries were reported. The car was occupied by a mother and her two children, aged two and three. The three of them were able to self extricate themselves from the car. The cause of the crash is still unconfirmed to NEWS10.

Members of the Tri-County SWIFT Water Rescue Team were called for rigging and assist in removing the car from Caroga Creek. Personnel from the following agencies were also reportedly on the scene: