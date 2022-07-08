BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Broadalbin-Kennyetto Fire Company was called to a structure fire early Friday morning on School Street in Broadalbin. Officials said it was reported as a garage fire with flames visible.

The Perth Volunteer Fire Company was on standby at their station. Upon arrival, the Incident Commander confirmed the fully-involved garage/shed fire. Officials said the fire ignited the neighboring residence and Perth was then asked to assist on scene.

The garage/shed fire (Broadalbin-Kennyetto Volunteer Fire Company)

The Berkshire Volunteer Fire Department was then toned-out to respond to the scene. Officials said the Hagaman Volunteer Fire Department was on stand by at the Broadalbin firehouse.

Police, GAVAC, and the Fulton County Emergency Management Office all responded. The Fulton County Fire Coordinator requested a fire investigation team. Officials said no injuries were reported.