BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to an online statement from the Broadalbin-Kennyetto Fire Company, the Broadalbin Baptist Church on West Main Street was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 5:15 p.m., they said.

“The building was damaged,” noted the statement, “but no fire was found.” There was no word on any injuries after the incident.

“The church was struck by lightning this evening,” a spokesperson for Broadalbin Baptist Church said. “Damage is relegated to the steeple and some of our electrical equipment. We will let you know more information as we get it but are intending to continue on with our weekend conference at this point.”