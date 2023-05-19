BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Retired teacher Cindy Hartney joined graduating Broadalbin-Perth seniors Thursday morning, to continue an annual tradition. The students unearthed a time capsule they buried 11 years ago when they were in Hartney’s first-grade class at the former Learning Community.

From the time capsule, the students pulled out class flags, ballet slippers, old toys, and other mementos of the past. With nostalgia, the students examined the items and shared the drawings they made as children that depicted their future goals and aspirations.

“I am so proud of every single one of you,” Hartney told her former students. “This is a tradition that will hopefully stand for many years to come.”

Photos from the event are available below.