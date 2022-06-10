GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Family Counseling Center of Fulton County and Genoa Healthcare opened a new pharmacy on Thursday to make it easier for behavioral health patients to get their prescriptions. The on-site pharmacy in Gloversville will help improve medication adherence and health outcomes for those with mental illness, substance use disorder, and chronic conditions.

In New York, approximately one in 20 adults live with a serious mental illness such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and major depression, according to Genoa Healthcare. Research shows that when pharmacy services are integrated with healthcare providers, people are more likely to get their prescriptions and stay on their medication plans. Genoa Healthcare has been serving the behavioral health community for 20 years with comprehensive pharmacy services.

The Family Counseling Center of Fulton County provides a variety of behavioral health services to a wide range of communities. It is designated as a National Health Services Corps site, meaning that it serves all patients regardless of their ability to pay.