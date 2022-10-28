GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tractor Supply Company is inviting customers to celebrate the Halloween season with a pet photo event at its Gloversville store. On October 30, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., customers can bring in their four-legged family members, with or without a costume, to have their photos taken by a local photographer. Event planners said the first 25 participants will also receive a free magnetic picture frame.

“At Tractor Supply, we understand that pets are a part of the family. That’s why we’re excited to host an event that will create Halloween memories for pet owners and animals alike,” said Tom Francisco, manager of the Gloversville Tractor Supply store. “Our customers love their furry best friends, and we want to make sure this Halloween is one they won’t forget.”

This event is open to the public and will take place at 27 Arterial Plaza. For more information, call the Gloversville Tractor Supply at (518) 725-0036.