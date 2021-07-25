Patriots Fishing Club promotes camaraderie

BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local science teacher is helping kids put down the phone, get off the computer, and cast a line on the Great Sacandaga Lake instead. And it’s official—these kids are hooked.

The unique Patriots Fishing Club at Broadalbin-Perth Central High School is gaining popularity among students. Science teacher Brian Henry and social worker Mick Gottung created the club to pay It forward for students who need it most, reaching out to those who might not have the traditional sports team to rely on for camaraderie.

The co-ed group heads out on the water no matter the season, learning about boating safety and navigating the open waters. And Henry says that the pandemic represents, in some ways, a fine kettle of fish.