Gloversville man killed in triple fatal wrong-way crash in Massachusetts

Fulton County

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — All told, three people have died as a result of a wrong-way crash on Interstate 91 in Holyoke, Massachusetts on Sunday. Among them was Wallace Sherman Jr., 78, of Gloversville.

All who died were identified by authorities on Tuesday after a passenger in the crash died from her injuries.

Massachusetts State Police say Sherman was the wrong-way driver. They say he was heading north in the southbound lane Sunday evening when his car crashed into a vehicle with two occupants. Both of Milford Connecticut, they were identified as 65-year-old Judith Keating and 65-year-old Michelle Swaller.

Both drivers died Sunday in the accident. Crews used hydraulic tools to extract the passenger of the Connecticut vehicle who was then taken to the emergency room with serious injuries and later died.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation stated the crash happened near southbound mile marker 13.6. Troopers from multiple barracks, MassDOT and Holyoke Police and Fire helped during the accident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc.

