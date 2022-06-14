GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Parkhurst Field Foundation is holding a groundbreaking ceremony at Parkhurst Field to kick off their $3.5 million renovation project. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place Saturday, June 18 at 9:30 a.m.

The ceremony will mark the start of phase one of the renovation project scheduled to start in July. Phase one will include the creation of a new premier field with turn-of-the-century specific grandstands that will seat 500, according to the Foundation.

The Parkhurst Field Foundation is holding a groundbreaking ceremony at the Parkhurst Field to kick-off their $3.5 million renovation project. (Parkhurst Field Foundation)

The Foundation believes that the project will transform one of the oldest baseball grounds in the U.S. into a destination and economic diamond for Upstate New York. The field will continue to service the local Little League teams and travel teams from around the country.

The Foundation urges former players and their families to attend the ceremony and have a “final catch” on the fields they grew up playing on. Following the groundbreaking ceremony, the Fulton County Baseball and Sports Hall of Fame will be holding their 2022 Inductions.