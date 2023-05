GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Parkhurst Field in Gloversville will be opening on Saturday at 9 a.m. To celebrate the new grandstands and premier field, opening ceremonies will include the Parkhurst Field first pitch, followed by little league opening ceremonies.

All attendees are invited to stick around afterward to watch players participate in The Cubby Faville Memorial Fund Home Run Derby. The Parkhurst Field is located at 54 Harrison Street in Gloversville.