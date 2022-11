GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Glove Theatre is showing Nosferatu, a silent German horror film tonight, November 1. “The original Dracula” will be shown with live music and an original score by score by Kina Siai performed by Albany-based woodwind quintet, Quintocracy, live on-stage.

The screening starts at 7 p.m. at the historic Glove Theatre. 42 N Main St, Gloversville. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.