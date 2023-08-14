BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple fire departments and first responders reported to Benedict Loop in Broadalbin on Sunday night for a structure fire. Within two hours, crews extinguished the fire and returned to service.

According to Steven J. Santa Maria of the Fulton County Emergency Management Office, the fire started from a pan of cooking oil left unattended on a heated stove. The lone occupant had forgotten about it until smoke started to fill the kitchen area.

The resident tried to move the pan outside, but it burst into flames. He then dropped the pan, exited the building, and contacted 911. A neighbor noticed the smoke and used a garden hose to spray water onto the fire, which kept the fire at bay until fire crews arrived.

The occupant sustained second-degree burns to the left hand and leg. He was treated by the Lake Valley EMS.

The Broadalbin-Kennyetto Fire Company was assisted by the Lake Valley EMS, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County 911 Dispatchers, and the Fulton County Emergency Management. The Perth Volunteer Fire Company and the Providence Volunteer Fire Company remained on standby.