EPHRATAH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police say a victim sustained a shrapnel wound to the hand on December 22. An investigation resulted in the arrest of Daniel E. Laverdure, 55.

Police say the suspect allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim and recklessly discharged the weapon. The incident occurred at a residence on Murray Hill Road.

Laverdure was located driving on State Route 5 in Palatine. Police conducted a traffic stop and arrested Laverdure for second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and menacing in the second degree. Laverdure reportedly recorded a 0.23% BAC during processing and was charged with aggravated DWI.

Laverdure was arraigned at the Fulton County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance. He was also issued tickets returnable to the Palatine Town Court for the DWI charge.

Police recovered and seized the firearm. State Police received assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.