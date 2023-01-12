GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Gloversville woman has been ordered to appear in Northampton Town Court after she allegedly cashed a check made out to someone else. Jessica A. Tunnicliff, 40, was arrested on Wednesday.

On June 17, a Northampton resident told New York State Police they had been expecting a check that never came. They reached out to the check issuer and were told it had been sent and cashed, according to police.

An investigation into the incident unveiled that Tunnicliff took the check named to the victim and cashed it without the victim’s permission, police claim. She then allegedly kept the funds for herself.

Tunnicliff was charged with second-degree forgery, a felony, along with a misdemeanor count of petit larceny. She was processed at the State Police barracks in Mayfield and is slated to appear in Northampton Town Court on February 9.