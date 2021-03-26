NYSP: Gloversville man charged after homicide, police pursuit in North Carolina

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On March 23, State Police were called to check on Thomas Gordon, 63. They were told that Gordon had not been seen since March 10.

State Police responded to Gordon’s home on State Route 5 in the Town of Mohawk. When they arrived, they found the home locked up but Gordon’s vehicle was not there.

Police then declared Gordon, and his vehicle, as missing. Within a short period of time, they learned that the vehicle was involved in a police pursuit in Concord, North Carolina and the driver was there as well.

When Troopers entered Gordon’s home, he was found dead from a homicide. A group of investigators then traveled to North Carolina while others continued investigating in New York.

As a result, State Police have charged Brett Insogna, 32, of Gloversville with Murder in the Second Degree. Insogna is currently incarcerated in the Cabarrus County Jail in North Carolina. He is waiting to be taken back to New York.