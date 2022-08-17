JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police (NYSP) continue to investigate the death of a 7-year-old Johnstown boy. Hunter Degroat died on August 9.

Troopers say he was found unresponsive in his home. He was rushed to Nathan Littauer Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Temporary closure sign posted on front door of Jack’s Oyster House in Albany, N.Y.

NYSP, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office and Fulton County Child Protective Services are currently investigating the case. They are asking anyone with information to email them at Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov. More information will be released when it becomes available.