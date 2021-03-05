Northville man sentenced after catfishing a minor

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On October 17, 2020, Johnstown Police Officers were called to Crescendoe Road about a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, Officers found the vehicle and began investigating.

Initially, a patrolman said he saw a male exit the back seat of the car and appear to pull his pants up. The male was later identified as 25-year-old Randy King of Northville. It was at that time that officers also saw a female in the back seat. The female quickly told officers, who confirmed, that she was 15-years-old.

Police removed the female, made sure she was not hurt, then returned her to her guardians. When questioned by officers, King said that he had “made a mistake” and should not have been with a 15-year-old. At that time, police say a lengthy investigation took place. This investigation included inquiries about other potential victims and searches of social media records.

Officers found that King had pretended to be a 17-year-old for several months on a popular social media site. Police say that at no point did King disclose his true age online. Detectives later determined that King had just picked up the female prior to driving to Crescendoe Road. It was shortly after arriving that police found King.

At the end of the investigation, King was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was arraigned in Johnstown City Court and in March, King was sentenced to three years of probation.

The Johnstown Police Department encourages parents and guardians to speak with their children about the use of social media. They say it is important to monitor what your child is posting, viewing or has access to. Those with any questions are welcome to contact the Johnstown Police Department.