NORTHVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police say Brian L. Perrott, 42, of Edinburg, threatened to hurt a school administrator at Northville High School on October 5. The administrator called Troopers to report the incident the next day, October 6, at about 8:34 a.m.

Due to the nature of the case, investigators requested and were granted a Temporary Emergency Protective Order (TERPO) for the victim. While serving that court order, Troopers say they found several illegal guns in Perrott’s home.

Perrott was arrested and processed at the State Police barracks in Mayfield. He was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and making a threat of mass harm.

Perrott was issued appearance tickets returnable to the courts on a later date and released. No further information was immediately available.