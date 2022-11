NORTHVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual Northville Christmas Parade has been postponed. The parade, originally set for Saturday, will now take place on Sunday due to the predicted rain in the forecast.

The parade will start with Top Shelf Entertainment playing holiday favorites near Main and Bridge Streets from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The parade will be followed by the annual Santa tree lighting in Waterfront Park. Horse-drawn carriage rides, a bonfire, cookies and cocoa will also be offered.