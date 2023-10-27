STRATFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nine crews responded to a structure fire at 239 Dugway Road in Stratford around 8:33 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters say no injuries were reported and no one was in the structure.

Firefighters mounted an interior attack and brought the fire under control. Firefighters performed an extensive overhaul to find any remaining hotspots and put them out. Firefighters say the entire overhaul took three and a half hours, six including investigation.

Responding agencies included the Salisbury Volunteer Fire Department, Hilltop Volunteer Fire Department, Saint Johnsville Ambulance, Fulton County 911 Dispatchers, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Fire Coordinators, NYS Office of Fire Prevention and Control, Fulton County Emergency Management, Fulton County EMS Coordinator, and Oppenheim Fire Department (standby). The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.