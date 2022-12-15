GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Paul Nigra Center for Creative Arts will host the musicians of the Caroga Lake Music Festival for a special performance in their fourth annual WinterFest concert series. The performance, slated for Friday, December 16 at 7 p.m., will be a Tchaikovsky Holiday Spectacular, featuring selections from Tchaikovsky’s iconic score “The Nutcracker Suite” and other beloved works.

Tickets cost $15 each and are available online or by calling (518) 661-9932. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the Nigra Arts Center’s gift shop and art gallery available for browsing before the concert. The Nigra Arts Center is located at 2736 State Highway 30, in Gloversville.

This special holiday concert will be performed by the Caroga Arts Ensemble under the direction of Kyle Barrett Price, founder and artistic director of the Caroga Arts Collective. Caroga Arts presents over 50 performances and community events in the Southern Adirondacks throughout the year, featuring world-class musicians from across the country and from various styles of arts and entertainment.