MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Remembering Albert Adamkoski, and his heroic actions, was center stage at the ribbon cutting for Lakeview Orchards in Mayfield.

“I think about him all the time,” Joseph Amell said. “As a matter of fact, he gave me a knife for father’s day and I carry it around with me.”

Adamkoski drowned after saving his daughter in the Sacandaga Lake in July 2022. The Adamkoski family owned the orchard, which was purchased by his neighbor, Amell, after he died.

“It was really hard to do because he was such a good friend but we wanted to keep it going for part of his dream,” Amell said.

The orchard celebrated that new ownership and a goal to continue Adamkoski’s legacy. Amell said he hopes to hold more events and expand activities for families of all ages throughout the year, carrying on the tradition of the orchard.

“The things that we do are going to be family oriented so kids can come up here, have a good time,” Amell said. “Not a lot of expense, we are trying to keep the expenses down for people to come up and just enjoy themselves for a day. Someday I want to put a bench up in the orchard with a plaque for Albert, where he used to like to sit and eat the empire apples and play with his kids.”