MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new life jacket loaner station will be unveiled on June 13 at the Sacandaga Field Office facility on Great Sacandaga Lake. The Hudson River-Black River Regulating District board & executive staff will be joining partners of the GSL Safe Lake Initiative, the BoatUS Foundation and law enforcement representatives to commemorate the opening.

The second of its kind on Great Sacandaga Lake and the first to be sponsored by the HRBRRD, the station will allow people to have easy access to life jackets at no cost. The program aims to reduce the number of occurrences of people heading out onto the water without an adequate amount of life jackets, which could prevent potential tragedies on the lake.

The new station was constructed on site by HRBRRD personnel, and the life jackets were donated by BoatUS. Following its 9 a.m. opening on June 13, life jackets will be available to borrow from the site annually from early May through the end of October.

The Black River and Hudson River Regulating Districts were formed in 1919 and 1922 respectively to regulate water flows and reduce flooding. The two combined in 1959, and today the HRBRRD maintains five reservoirs in upstate New York.