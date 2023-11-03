GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 44 Lakes Customized Gifts and Décor opened on November 1 at 15 North Main Street in Gloversville. The shop is having a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The gift shop is owned by Denise Dickson and Kimberly Walter. The business sells customizable local items, as well as holiday décor, woodworking, skin care products, handmade blankets and scarves, and more.

44 Lakes Customized Gifts and Décor will be hosting workshops, including building snowmen on November 10 and 11. The grand opening includes meeting the different vendors, free refreshments, and face painting.

The gift shop is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, you can call the shop at (518) 775-8634.