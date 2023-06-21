GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kay’s Beautique, a clothing store, is opening in downtown Gloversville. The shop is set to have its grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony on June 24 at 10 a.m.

Kay’s Beautique sells women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing, as well as accessories. The business is owned by Kayla Dwight, who will officially open the shop to the public after the ribbon cutting.

The shop will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It’s located at 84 North Main Street.