GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At 5:55 p.m. on Saturday, the Gloversville and Johnstown Fire Departments responded to a structure fire in the City of Gloversville. Two people were reportedly hospitalized for observation and possible smoke inhalation, with no other reported injuries to occupants or firefighters.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they found a heavy fire in the back of a two-family home in the downstairs apartment, extending to the second floor. All occupants had exited the building safely by that time, and a second call was made by Batt. Chief King for additional personnel.

The fire had made its way to the second floor via a back stairway and was rapidly gaining ground in the firefighting efforts, according to the Gloversville Fire Department. The fire eventually reached the attic and firefighters at that point utilized a ladder. Two more alarms were called, bringing all available to the fire. Johnstown Fire also called in additional manpower and Berkshire Fire was called to standby at Gloversville’s station, according to firefighters.

Firefighters say the residence is a “total loss” and suffered heavy fire, smoke, and water damage. All units were reportedly back in service at 11:44 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Gloversville Fire Department Fire Investigation Team and NYS OFPC Fire Investigators.