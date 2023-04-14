GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A motorcycle-SUV crash on Thursday afternoon has claimed the life of one individual. Police say the accident occurred in the area of North Main Street and Wooster Street.

Police located Antoine D. Clark Sr., 44, unconscious at the scene and began rendering aid. Clark was transported to the Nathan Littauer Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured and is cooperating with law enforcement. Investigations determined that the SUV was traveling north on North Main Street and attempted to turn left onto Wooster Street. Clark was driving behind the SUV and attempted to pass the vehicle, but hit the rear driver’s side.

Investigations are ongoing. Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact the Gloversville Police Department at (518) 773-4506.