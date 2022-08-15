OPPENHEIM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Emergency crews were called out to a serious motorcycle crash on State Highway 29, near the Oppenheim Fire Station, at about 10 p.m. Saturday. Police said the driver, who has not been identified, was seriously hurt after crashing into a construction barrier at a high rate of speed.

The only available EMS helicopter was asked to respond from Ticonderoga and picked the patient up at Little Falls Hospital. An ambulance took the patient from the scene of the crash just before 11 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation. No further information was available Monday morning.