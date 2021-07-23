Motorcycle driver dies after Johnstown crash

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Johnstown Police Department reports a fatal motorcycle accident on Thursday.

At about 2:30 p.m., officers and firefighters responded to the scene of a reported motor vehicle accident on Enterprise Road in the Johnstown Industrial Park. There, they found that a motorcycle and a pickup truck collided. The motorcyclist was unconscious nearby.

The responders performed CPR on and attempted to stabilize Andre Rattray, 36, Gloversville was medically evacuated by a LifeNet helicopter to Albany Medical Center. He died from his injuries there, according to Johnstown Police.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing, and speed appears to be a factor. The truck driver and witnesses are cooperating with the investigation.

